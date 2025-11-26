Financial Contrast: Fold (FLD) & Its Competitors

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fold N/A 60.59% 26.06% Fold Competitors 0.79% -7.60% -4.98%

Volatility and Risk

Fold has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fold’s competitors have a beta of 5.43, suggesting that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fold 1 0 3 1 2.80 Fold Competitors 940 3130 4594 192 2.46

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fold currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 147.89%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Fold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fold is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Fold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Fold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fold N/A -$1.87 million -4.21 Fold Competitors $21.98 billion $307.98 million 33.36

Fold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fold. Fold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fold beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fold

(Get Free Report)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.