Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Critical Analysis

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Viewtran Group has a beta of -2.97, suggesting that its share price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Viewtran Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk 15.72% 16.00% 7.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viewtran Group and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Viewtran Group and Trade Desk”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk $2.44 billion 7.74 $393.08 million $0.87 44.96

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Viewtran Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viewtran Group and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trade Desk 3 12 21 0 2.50

Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $77.19, indicating a potential upside of 97.35%. Given Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Viewtran Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewtran Group

(Get Free Report)

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.