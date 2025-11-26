Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 2,995 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE PG opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97. The company has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

