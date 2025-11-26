XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE COF opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.