Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $3,199,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 743,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after buying an additional 356,071 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 38,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3%

PANW opened at $186.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

