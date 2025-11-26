Zacks Research Downgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Strong Sell

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

SA traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $26.18. 129,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 974.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

