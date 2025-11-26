Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shares of DG traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.87. 215,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Dollar General by 3,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

