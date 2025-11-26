Zacks Research Upgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to “Hold”

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 362,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,208,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,677,000 after buying an additional 367,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,317,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,437,000 after purchasing an additional 493,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,913,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 6,955,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,133,000 after purchasing an additional 742,319 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

