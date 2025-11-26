Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0%

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

