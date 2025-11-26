Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 20.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.70. Approximately 34,904,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 10,512,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Several research analysts have commented on TLW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a market capitalization of £68.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

