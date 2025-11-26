Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after buying an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72. The company has a market capitalization of $497.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

