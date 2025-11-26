Swiss National Bank Sells 6,200 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $30,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,688.50. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFM opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

