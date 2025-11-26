Contrasting Eightco (OCTO) & Its Rivals

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eightco and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Eightco alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $43.87 million $710,000.00 -0.88 Eightco Competitors $1.31 billion $24.76 million 1.38

Eightco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eightco. Eightco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -21.43% -91.96% -19.64% Eightco Competitors -393.49% -647.33% -14.80%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Eightco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Eightco has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco’s peers have a beta of -15.10, indicating that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eightco peers beat Eightco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Eightco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.