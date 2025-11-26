Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,820. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

Get Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 548,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 46,908.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 276,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 843.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 166,264 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,203,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,440,000.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.