First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.4007 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 202,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 59.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 22.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,914,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

