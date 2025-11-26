First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.4007 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
