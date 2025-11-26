SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.61 and last traded at $62.4230, with a volume of 1786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $877.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

