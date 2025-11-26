Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fidelis Insurance (FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE: FIHL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/1/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

