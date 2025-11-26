7,419 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Acquired by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,419 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:WMT opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $852.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,747. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.