Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $86.82, with a volume of 238566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

