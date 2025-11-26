Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.07 and last traded at $74.0990, with a volume of 11391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.73.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLV. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 501.1% in the second quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

