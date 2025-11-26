Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $33.00. Jyong Biotech shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 36,671 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jyong Biotech Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jyong Biotech

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Jyong Biotech Company Profile

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

