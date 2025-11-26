Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 60137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 2.6%

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

