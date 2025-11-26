OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:OACP)

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OACP stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,212. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.

Get OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

About OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.