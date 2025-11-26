OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:OACP)

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OACP stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,212. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.
About OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF
