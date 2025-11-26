Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.9950, with a volume of 191511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,578,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

