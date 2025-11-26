First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.8810, with a volume of 16172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

