Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Telkonet Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.47 and last traded at $181.47, with a volume of 14407423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.0170.
Telkonet Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Telkonet
Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telkonet
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.