Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $80,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,848.82.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,055.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,209.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,358.43.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

