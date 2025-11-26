Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Holdings Lowered by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,786 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

