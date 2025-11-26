L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,234 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

