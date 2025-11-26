Lathrop Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

