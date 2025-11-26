British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 4,150 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BATS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 to GBX 4,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,210.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
