Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,702 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,980 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of HP by 36.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $7,279,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $6,359,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $627,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on HP in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

HP Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.HP’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

