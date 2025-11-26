41,488 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,479,000 after buying an additional 815,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,736,000 after buying an additional 5,032,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,500,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.