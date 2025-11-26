J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $131,906,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%

TJX Companies stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.