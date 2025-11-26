Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEX stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEX alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.82. 59,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.49. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $233.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,477,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,348,000 after buying an additional 211,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 193.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,385,000 after purchasing an additional 146,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.