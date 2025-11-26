Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Northern Trust stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 10/31/2025.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.64. 77,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,567,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 71.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 196,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 99.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Wall Street Zen cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

