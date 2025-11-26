Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ITT stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ITT Price Performance

ITT traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.63. The stock had a trading volume of 98,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of ITT by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 145.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,750.96. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

