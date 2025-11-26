Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Acquired Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on November 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (6)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 10/10/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $6,344,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 23,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.