Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Astronics Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -433.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

