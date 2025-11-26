TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Trims Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

