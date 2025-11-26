Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Barclays stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,019. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%.The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,027,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,185,000 after buying an additional 2,964,420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,263 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,886,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,357,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,976,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,441,000 after purchasing an additional 509,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,065,000 after buying an additional 1,362,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

