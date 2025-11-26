Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $202,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $9,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

