HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Coya Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coya Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Coya Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.76% and a negative net margin of 462.24%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COYA. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Coya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ COYA opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Coya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.