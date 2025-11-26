SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Insulet Corporation $PODD

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Insulet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 2.6%

PODD opened at $328.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.13. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.