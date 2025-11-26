SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Insulet Corporation $PODD

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Insulet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Insulet Trading Down 2.6%
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
