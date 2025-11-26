Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 501,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 82,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

