J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,058 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $71,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 165.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,944. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $192.46.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.