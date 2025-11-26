FY2025 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine Lowered by Analyst

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a research report issued on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EDIT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $233.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 430.84% and a negative return on equity of 277.29%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 352.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 370,325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 551.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

