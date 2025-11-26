Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,381 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 745,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.35% of Rocket Lab worth $57,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 15.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 466,809 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 63,569 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 741,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 28.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 41,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,698,438.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,274,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,797,164.95. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 46,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,920,174.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,995,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,530,940.78. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,558,242 shares of company stock valued at $273,657,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Baird R W raised Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

