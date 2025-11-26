FY2025 EPS Estimate for NPK International Lowered by Analyst

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NPK International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NPK International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPKI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE NPKI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.00. NPK International has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NPK International in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NPK International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NPK International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NPK International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,894,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

