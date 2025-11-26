Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CFO Ivan Hyep Sells 17,795 Shares of Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CFO Ivan Hyep sold 17,795 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $330,097.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,335.25. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ivan Hyep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Ivan Hyep sold 605 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $10,980.75.

On Thursday, October 9th, Ivan Hyep sold 6,415 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $116,945.45.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Ivan Hyep sold 18,244 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $332,405.68.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Ivan Hyep sold 5,627 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $102,467.67.

On Monday, October 6th, Ivan Hyep sold 6,514 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $118,359.38.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

BCAX stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.76. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.